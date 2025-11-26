Gambhir Under Fire as India Face Biggest Test Defeat: Crushed by South Africa by 408 Runs

India lost to South Africa by 408 runs in the second Test in Guwahati.

This is the biggest defeat in India’s Test history, and the team also lost the series at home.

The result has raised worries about India’s Test future.

Gambhir Accepts Responsibility

Head coach Gautam Gambhir said Indian cricket is more important than his job.

He said the BCCI will decide his future.

Gambhir accepted full responsibility for the defeat.

He also said the team is still learning and must improve.

Gambhir’s Test Record So Far

Since Gambhir took charge, India have played six Test series.

They won two, lost three, and drew one.

The two wins came against Bangladesh and West Indies, which are weaker teams.

This has increased criticism after the recent loss.

How the Match Unfolded

South Africa scored 489 in their first innings.

India replied with only 201, as Marco Jansen took 6 wickets.

South Africa declared their second innings at 260/5.

India needed 549 runs, but were bowled out for 140.

South Africa dominated the match completely.