Gauff calls for higher Grand Slam prize money ahead of Australian Open 2026

Melbourne: Before the start of the Australian Open 2026, tennis star Coco Gauff has once again spoken out on the issue of prize money at Grand Slam tournaments, renewing calls for a larger share for players as the season’s first major approaches its January 18 start.

The Australian Open pledged a 16 per cent increase in the total prize purse to Aus$111.5 million (US$75 million) this year. The winners of the men’s and women’s singles at the first Grand Slam of the year will each take home Aus$4.15 million, up 19 per cent from last year, but the two-time Grand Slam champion still feels that it should be increased further.

According to the 21-year-old star, the percentage of prize money remains low compared to the revenue the tournament generates. However, she is happy to see the progress that has been made so far, as the Australian Open is offering record prize money.

“From my understanding, they obviously increased the prize money this year. The percentage is still, in terms of revenue comparison, not where we would like it,” she said while speaking to the media.

“I think there are still further conversations that have to be had, not just with the Australian Open but with all the Slams. We have player representatives who have been working really hard to do that for us because we can’t be in person as often,” she added.

Gauff is currently preparing for the season’s first Grand Slam, where she enters as the No. 3 seed. The main draw begins on Sunday, January 18, 2026. Gauff arrives in Melbourne with significant momentum, having won her second Grand Slam title at the 2025 French Open and recording early 2026 victories over world-class opponents such as Iga Świątek and Maria Sakkari during the United Cup.

Gauff has never won the Australian Open. She achieved her best result in 2024, when she reached the semi-finals but suffered a defeat against Aryna Sabalenka.