Gautam Gambhir Returns to India Amid Family Emergency; Coaching Staff Leads Team in Warm-Up Match

Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir has returned to New Delhi due to a family emergency, as his mother suffered a heart attack. She is currently recovering at Gangaram Hospital, and while her condition remains serious, doctors are hopeful for her early recovery. Gambhir left the team’s training camp on Wednesday and may rejoin the Indian squad before the first Test against England, starting June 20 in Leeds, though his return date remains uncertain.

In Gambhir’s absence, assistant coaches Sitanshu Kotak and Ryan ten Doeschate, along with bowling coach Morne Morkel, are managing the Indian team during the ongoing intra-squad warm-up match against India A in Beckenham. The game, held behind closed doors until June 16, is helping both teams prepare for the upcoming Test series.

Meanwhile, the team management is focused on key decisions regarding the batting order following the retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.