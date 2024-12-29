Global Indian Pravasi Kabaddi League unveils 12 teams for inaugural season

Global Indian Pravasi Kabaddi League (GI-PKL) will feature six women's teams and as many as men's teams as the league has officially unveiled its 12 franchise for its inaugural season.

Each franchisee will own both a men’s and a women’s team, a first-of-its-kind arrangement in kabaddi, promoting equality and inclusivity. Earlier this month, GPKL revealed its merger with the Indian Premier Kabaddi League (IPKL) forming the GI-PKL, where both men and women will compete under a unified league banner on the same mat size, a first in the sport’s history.

The teams have been strategically named to reflect their regional identities; Women’s Teams are Marathi Falcons, Bhojpuri Leopardess, Telugu Cheetahs, Tamil Lioness, Punjabi Tigress, and Haryanvi Eagles.

The men’s teams are Marathi Vultures, Bhojpuri Leopards, Telugu Panthers, Tamil Lions, Punjabi Tigers, and Haryanvi Sharks.

A total of 66 matches would be part of the first Season. The league will spread over almost close to a month.

GI-PKL also revealed its tagline, #KabaddiKiNayiJung, symbolising the league’s mission to redefine the sport by bringing men and women together under one banner and competing on equal terms, including playing on the same mat size—a historic first in kabaddi.

Speaking about the team announcements, Kanthi D. Suresh, president of the Holistic International Pravasi Sports Association (HIPSA), said, "The GI-PKL celebrates the rich cultural heritage of India while taking kabaddi to a global audience. By introducing both men’s and women’s teams under one banner, we aim to promote equality, empowerment, and unity in the sport."

In 2023, GPKL signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Haryana State Government to promote women’s kabaddi worldwide.

Previously, HIPSA entered a 10-year MOU with the World Kabaddi Body, based in the United Kingdom, to expand the sport across continents. These efforts align with the ambitious goal of including kabaddi in the Olympics by meeting criteria such as active participation in at least 75 countries for men and 45 for women across four continents.