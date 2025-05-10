Golden Girls of Bihar: Rugby glory sparked by dreams, grit and ASMITA League

Patna: The Patliputra Sports Complex ground was painted in celebration on Friday as Bihar’s girls’ rugby team scripted history, clinching a dominant 22-0 win over Odisha to bag the gold medal in the sport’s debut at the Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) 2025. Among the heroes of the day were three gritty young women - Anshu Kumari, Saloni Kumari and Alpana Kumari - who not only powered their side to victory but also embodied a larger narrative of resilience, empowerment and hope.

For Bihar, this wasn’t just another medal - it was a statement. A statement that dreams born in the narrow lanes of Supaul, Patna and Nalanda can shine bright on the national stage. A statement that the ASMITA women’s League - a Khelo India initiative aimed at talent development and nurturing young girls through competition and incentive - is bearing fruit in powerful, transformative ways.

Ten out of the 12 players in Bihar's gold-winning squad have come through the ranks of the ASMITA League (Achieving Sports Milestone by Inspiring Women Through Action), a grassroots movement that has redefined the scope of women’s sports in Bihar over the past three years. For many of these girls, rugby was once an unfamiliar sport - today, it is their identity.

“None of us had even heard of rugby just a few years ago. We had been in some other sports and various circumstances led us to rugby. And then the introduction of the ASMITA League brought the sport to our districts, our schools, our lives,” said the trio, moments after the win.

“The league gave us a platform, a purpose, and confidence. That’s how this journey started.”

Anshu, a Class 12 student whose father runs a modest sweet shop, burst onto the scene by winning a bronze at the U-14 nationals in Pune. Saloni, daughter of a street vendor, now proudly recalls captaining India’s U-18 side at the Asian Rugby Championship in Malaysia. And Alpana - who overcame multiple injuries, including a fractured collarbone and a serious road accident - stood tall, showcasing why grit beats the odds.

“This gold is not just ours, it’s for every girl who dares to dream beyond boundaries. It’s for every parent who supported us, and every coach who believed in us,” they added, their eyes sparkling with pride.

The Khelo India Youth Games, too, have become a pivotal launchpad for young athletes. For many like Anshu, Saloni and Alpana, a KIYG medal isn't just an achievement, it’s a possible path to national camps, job opportunities and long-term recognition.

“We’ve seen seniors get government jobs after winning medals. That’s the dream. And we’re hopeful that this gold will take us closer to that goal,” said the girls, as they joined the celebrations for the boys’ rugby team, who also defeated Odisha to claim gold later in the evening.

On a historic day for Bihar rugby, amid cheers, tears, and high-fives, the message was loud and clear - this is just the beginning. With ASMITA laying the foundation and KIYG giving them a stage, Bihar’s daughters are sprinting towards a future full of promise.