Golf: Diksha Dagar drops to Tied-39th in Australia

Adelaide: Diksha Dagar shot a second straight 74 to be Tied-39th in the Women’s Australian Open, while Avani Prashanth added a second successive 72 to be Tied-47th. Vani Kapoor (80) slipped to tied 63rd. There is one more round to go in the event.

Dagar represented India at the 2018 Asian Games, and in 2019 became the second Indian female golfer, after Aditi Ashok, to win on the Ladies European Tour, achieving the feat at age 18 and becoming the youngest Indian woman to do so.

Hannah Green will take a one-shot lead into the final round of the Women’s Australian Open as she looks to close out a historic victory on home soil.

The seven-time LPGA winner carded a third round 68 (-4) to leapfrog overnight leader Celine Herbin and sit in pole position heading into Sunday. She leads Argentina’s Magdalena Simmermacher by one shot with Casandra Alexander and Karis Davidson four shots adrift in T3.

Having won on the LPGA in Singapore two weeks ago, Green is aiming to close out the job on Sunday and become her nation’s first winner of the Women’s Australian Open since Karrie Webb in 2014.

Making the most of moving day was fellow Olympian Simmermacher. Teeing up as an invite this week, the Argentinian posted a memorable 67 (-5), which included the shot of the day at the par-4 17th as she almost holed out with a 7-iron.

Two more Aussies remain in the hunt to clinch a famous home win, with Rudgeley and Davidson sitting on four-under par alongside overnight leader Herbin.

Czech star Jana Melichova posted the round of the day 65 (-7) in Adelaide to soar up the leaderboard. The scorecard matched her best-ever 18-hole performance on the circuit as she continues her comeback trail following back surgery last year.

The two-time LET winner shares eighth spot heading into the final round on three-under par alongside Sweden’s Moa Folke.