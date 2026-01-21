Golf: McIlroy targets legacy milestones as Sharma, Sandhu are set for Dubai Desert Classic

Dubai: The reigning Masters champion Rory McIlroy returns to the 37th Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club in Dubai this week with his ambitions fixed firmly on legacy. While chasing more titles, the 36-year-old is also eyeing an Olympic medal and additional Major Championships as part of his long-term goals.

Dubai continues to be a special venue for McIlroy. It was 20 years ago when he first appeared in Dubai as a 16-year-old amateur in 2006. That debut ended with a missed cut, as Tiger Woods edged Ernie Els in a playoff for the title. After turning professional, McIlroy finished T-52 in 2007, missed the cut again in 2008, but from 2009 onwards, the event has felt like his domain.

Amidst the global focus on McIlroy, the 2026 Dubai Desert Classic will also feature important Indian storylines. Both Shubhankar Sharma and Yuvraj Singh Sandhu are in the field on special tournament invitations, extending India’s presence at a key Rolex Series event.

Sandhu, making his tournament debut, begins on Thursday at 8:45 a.m. from the 10th tee, playing alongside David Law (Scotland) and Ahmad Skaik (UAE). Sharma, who has already competed at the Desert Classic eight times and owns two DP World Tour titles, starts his week at 12:45 p.m. from the 1st tee, grouped with Ockie Strydom (South Africa) and Ángel Hidalgo (Spain).

Back to World No. 2, McIlroy from 2009 to 2024 has never finished outside the Top-10, winning the coveted Dallah Trophy four times—in 2009, 2015, 2023, and 2024. He also made history in 2009, when at 19 years and 273 days, he became the youngest champion in tournament history, signalling the arrival of a future superstar. With five Majors (including a career Grand Slam) and a haul of global titles, McIlroy is now not just a champion but one of the sport’s most influential voices.

Asked about what still motivates him, he listed ambitions that extend well beyond routine tour victories: “Yeah, (an) Olympic medal. Open at St Andrews. Yeah, maybe like a U.S. Open at one of those old, traditional golf courses, whether it's Shinnecock this year or Winged Foot or Pebble Beach, Merion. When you keep doing things, the goal posts keep moving, and you just keep finding new things that you want to do.”

The 2026 field once again justifies the tournament’s Rolex Series stature, assembling a blend of Major winners, Ryder Cup standouts, and DP World Tour champions. Alongside McIlroy, fans will see familiar Major champions, including Shane Lowry, Dustin Johnson, and Patrick Reed. The Ryder Cup contingent features Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton, and Viktor Hovland, while the list of accomplished DP World Tour names includes Adrian Meronk, Rasmus Højgaard, and Ryan Fox.

With legacy goals for McIlroy, career-building opportunities for others, including the Indian duo, the star-studded Hero Dubai Desert Classic promises to deliver a compelling start to the early 2026 golf calendar.