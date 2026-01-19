Golf: Nacho Elvira wins ahead of McIlroy and Lowry in Dubai Invitational

Nacho Elvira produced a brilliant display in a tense final round to claim his third DP World Tour title at the 2026 Dubai Invitational. In the end, overnight leader Elvira cruised into a three-shot lead following a third birdie of the day at the seventh.

As many as five players shared the lead on a chaotic Sunday at Dubai Creek Resort, and Nacho Elvira did leave a chance for others as he finished his front nine with successive bogeys, and Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, Daniel Hillier, and Marcus Armitage joined the Spaniard at the summit at nine under down the final stretch.

Lowry made his move with a birdie at the 15th, only to double-bogey the last and spectacularly fall out of contention.

Hillier was the clubhouse leader at nine under, but Elvira carded his first birdie of the back-nine at the 17th to earn a one-shot lead down the last and calmly rolled a final par for a brilliant victory.

McIlroy seemed out of contention after two dropped shots and a gain during his opening seven holes, but he surged into co-leadership after five straight birdies from the ninth. Then he bogeyed the 18th.

As Elvira won, Hillier was second. Lowry and McIlroy were tied third. Matt Wallace (68) was Tied-seventh

In the previous round, Nacho Elvira took a two-shot advantage as he stayed steady in breezy conditions on the third day of the 2026 Dubai Invitational. The Spaniard shared the overnight second-round lead with Shane Lowry at five under, and he negotiated an early bogey with four birdies to card a steady 68 on Moving Day at Dubai Creek Resort.

Elvira is seeking his third tour title after successes at the 2021 Cazoo Open supported by Gareth Bale and the 2024 Soudal Open. At eight under, he leads by two from a stellar chasing pack at seven under, with Dylan Frittelli sharing second place after a sparkling 66 alongside Lowry and Englishman Marcus Armitage.