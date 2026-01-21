Golf: Road to Raipur begins at PGTI Qualifying School 2026, new Tour cardholders set to add strength

Raipur/Ahmedabad: With the Chhattisgarh Open Golf Championship 2026 just around the corner, a sense of excitement is building rapidly in the golfing community, and fans are fuelled by expectations around strong player participation, increased competition, and the prestige of Raipur hosting the first major tournament of the new PGTI season.

Adding to this momentum is the ongoing PGTI Qualifying School 2026, which is the annual qualifying tournament of the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) that gives golfers their playing status (“tour card”) for the upcoming PGTI season, and the results set a player’s eligibility for tournaments across the whole year.

The Qualifying School will determine the new set of Tour card-holders who will earn playing rights for the 2026 season, many of whom are expected to be in contention to feature in the Raipur season-opener, bringing fresh energy and high-intensity competition into the field.

The PGTI Qualifying School plays a defining role in shaping the competitive landscape of Indian professional golf each season. It provides aspiring professionals, returning golfers, and international participants with the opportunity to secure their playing status and establishes the priority list for entry into PGTI events throughout the year.

As the final qualifiers emerge in the coming days, the results are expected to create heightened interest, with golf fans and stakeholders keenly watching who earns the right to compete on the national stage.

“With new qualifiers entering the main Tour, fans can look forward to an even stronger and more exciting field in Raipur,” he said.

The Chhattisgarh Open in Raipur has quickly become a marquee event both for its world-class setting and for its growing reputation as a tournament that showcases elite golf while delivering strong public engagement. With the tournament now close at hand, the spotlight is firmly on Raipur as the city prepares to welcome India’s leading professionals, along with newly qualified contenders stepping into the spotlight through the Q-School.

The coming days are set to deliver a compelling build-up:

Q-School qualifiers earning their 2026 cards

A strong and competitive field is shaping up for Raipur

A high-energy season launch in Chhattisgarh.



