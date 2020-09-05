Happy Teacher's Day: Ten extraordinary coaches of India who produced gems

'Instead of celebrating my birthday, it would be my privilege if September 5 is observed as Teachers' Day," said India's second President Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan in 1962. That's how India got it's Teachers' Day.

On the occasion of 2020 Teachers' Day, 'Outlook' look at ten coaches who helped shape the careers of India sports stars:

Ramakant Achrekar (Cricket)





He is the quintessential guru and Sachin Tendulkar, the perfect student. But the Little Master is not the only one to be blessed by 'Achrekar Sir'. Honoured with the Dronacharya Award in 1990 and the Padma Shri in 2010, Achrekar helped shape the careers of many cricketers, including ChandrakantPandit, PravinAmre, VinodKambli, AjitAgarkar, Ramesh Powar, etc.



Pullela Gopichand (Badminton)





He is one of India's best, both as a player and a coach. As a player, Gopichand kept Indian hopes alive but as a coach, he has managed to translate dreams into reality by producing champions like SainaNehwal, P. V. Sindhu, SrikanthKidambi, SaiPraneeth, ParupalliKashyap, etc. He was honoured with Arjuna Award (1999), Rajiv Gandhi KhelRatna (2001), Padma Shri (2005), Dronacharya Award (2009) and Padma Bhushan (2014).



Satpal Singh (Wrestling)





He won a gold medal in the 1982 Asian Games, then guided Sushil Kumar to two Olympic medals - bronze in 2008 Beijing and 2012 London. He was honoured with Arjun Award (1974), Padma Shri (1983), Dronacharya Award (2009) and Padma Bhushan (2015).



Mahavir Singh Phogat (Wrestling)





Mahavir is the real-life hero for many women wrestlers in India. He is the father and coach of famed Phogat sisters -- Geeta and BabitaKumari, and their cousin, Vinesh. Mahavir was awarded Dronacharya Award in 2016. The same year, his life was made into a blockbuster, Dangal.



Desh Prem Azad (Cricket)





He never played for India, but Desh Azad gave the country a captain capable of leading a group of 'journeymen' to the World Cup triumph. KapilDev, indeed, is his most famous student, but there are others who blossomed under Azad's guidance -- like Chetan Sharma, Yograj Singh and AhokMalhotra. He was honoured with Dronacharya Award in 1986.



Gurbaksh Singh Sandhu (Boxing)





He is probably the greatest Indian boxing coach. Gurbaksh has overseen the rise of boxing in the country and helped shape the future many champions, including Vijender Singh. He was honoured with Dronacharya Award in 1998.



Pradip Kumar Banerjee (Football)









He is the only Asian footballer to be honoured with FIFA Order of Merit, in 2004. The former national captain later became one of the greatest Indian coaches, and managed both East Bengal and MohunBagan. He was honoured with Arjuna Award in 1961 and Padma Shri in 1990.



Syed Nayeemuddin (Football)





He is another former captain who became a successful coach. After leading India in many memorable wins in the field, Nayeem coached the national team. He was honoured with both Arjuna and Dronacharya awards.



Bishweshwar Nandi (Gymnastics)





He is the man behind pathbreaking gymnast DipaKarmakar. Nandi, himself a brilliant gymnast, was honoured with Dronarcharya Award in 2016.



OM Nambiar (Athletics)





He is probably the most famous Indian athletics coach. Under his guidance, PT Usha emerged as a force to reckon with. Nambiar was honouredwith Dronacharya award in 1985.



Vasudevan Baskaran (Hockey)









He is the last Indian hockey captain to lead the national team to Olympics glory, in the 1980 Moscow Games. After a successful playing career, Baskaran coached India. He is an Arjuna Awardee, in 1980.

