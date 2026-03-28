Hardik, Navneet win HI Player of the Year awards

New Delhi: Star midfielder Hardik Singh and striker Navneet Kaur on Friday won the Hockey India Player of the Year awards in the men’s and women’s categories respectively.

Former India captain and a member of the 1980 Moscow Olympics gold medal-winning team, Zafar Iqbal, was bestowed with the Major Dhyan Chand Lifetime Achievement Award. Hardik and Navneet were honoured with the coveted Balbir Singh Sr Award for Player of the Year 2025 that includes a cash reward of Rs 20 lakh each.

Iqbal, who also won two silver medals at the Asian Games in 1978 and 1982 along with a bronze medal at the 1982 Champions Trophy, was honoured with a cash reward of Rs 25 lakh for his contribution to Indian hockey.

The Baljir Singh Award for Goalkeeper of the Year went to the women team’s Bichu Devi Kharibam, while the Pargat Singh Award for Defender of the Year was bagged by Sanjay, both the accolades carrying a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh each.

Hockey India Ajit Pal Singh Award for Midfielder of the Year was won by Sanjay, while the Dhanraj Pillay Award for Forward of the Year was collected by Sukhjeet Singh. Both the players got richer by Rs 5 lakh each.

Hockey India Asunta Lakra Award for Upcoming Player of the Year (Women, U-21) was bagged by Sakshi Rana, while young goalkeeper Prince Deep Singh, who was an integral part of last year’s Junior World Cup bronze medal-winning side, won the Jugraj Singh Award for Upcoming Player of the Year in U-21 men’s category. Both took home Rs 10 lakh each.