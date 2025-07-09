 Harry Brook Tops ICC Test Batting Rankings 2025 | Shubman Gill Enters Top 10

Harry Brook from England is now No. 1 in Test batting. He scored 886 points, beating his teammate Joe Root by 18 points (Root has 868). Root has held the top spot for six months.

Brook reached this peak after scoring 158 runs in the first innings of England’s second Test against India at Edgbaston. Root did not score well in that match.

From team India:

Shubman Gill moved up 15 places to the top 10, now at 807 points after scoring a total of 430 runs in the Edgbaston Test.

Rishabh Pant dropped one place to 8th.

Yashasvi Jaiswal rose to 4th with 858 points.

Other players:

Kane Williamson is 3rd.

Steve Smith is 5th.

Ben Duckett slipped to 12th, losing his top-10 spot.

Jamie Smith climbed 16 places to 10th after good performances in the Edgbaston Test.

In the bowling rankings, Jasprit Bumrah remains No. 1.

No other Indian or England bowlers are in the top 10 right now.