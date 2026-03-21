Harshit Rana ruled out of IPL 2026

Kolkata: In a big blow to Kolkata Knight Riders, pacer Harshit Rana was on Friday ruled out of the entire IPL 2026 owing to the ligament injury that he sustained during a warm-up match ahead of the recent T20 World Cup. The fast bowler suffered a ligament strain in his right knee during India’s T20 World Cup warm-up game against South Africa, following which he underwent surgery, needing an extensive rehabilitation process.

“It is a big blow because Harshit Rana has been an integral part of this team for the last couple of seasons, also the championship season. Over the last year, he’s really grown as a cricketer,” KKR head coach Abhishek Nayar said, without giving a confirmed timeline for Rana’s return to action.

“We will always miss Harshit Rana, it’s not easy to replace him.” The KKR team think tank is now considering a replacement for Rana with Navdeep Saini, Akash Madhwal, Simarjeet Singh, Sandeep Warrier and KM Asif having taken trials and are playing practice matches.