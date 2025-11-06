He values spirit of effort over medals: Sindhu on PM Modi's encouragement for athletes

Two-time Olympic medallist shuttler PV Sindhu highlighted how Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s words of encouragement have deeply inspired Indian athletes. She recalls that even when players feel disappointed for not securing gold, the PM reminds them, “Getting a medal itself is a big thing.”

Sindhu, a former world champion, shared how PM Modi has consistently shown that he values the spirit of effort and perseverance over just medals and trophies.

In video shared by Modi Story, a popular social media handle on X, Sindhu shared that PM Modi always recognises the hard work behind every performance. “He values everything,” she says, noting that even when an athlete misses by a second or two, he appreciates their effort and spirit.

"When I got the bronze, you know it's always obvious; you feel sad that I couldn't get the gold or I couldn't get a better medal... When I played in 2021 (Olympics), it was sad that I couldn't go further, but I think he (PM Modi) always said that it doesn't matter... getting a medal itself is a big thing and I think he always values every thing like let's say you just miss by a second or two or you just miss an opportunity where you actually could have won. Not only me but I've seen a lot of athletes when we actually go and interact with the athletes," Sindhu said in a video.

Recalling Indian contingent's meeting with PM Modi after the Tokyo Olympics, where the women's hockey team narrowly missed a medal and finished fourth and everyone was disheartened, Sindhu said it was PM Modi’s words that changed their mood completely. “It doesn’t matter, you have done really well,” he told them, treating them with the same pride and warmth as if they had won gold.

"I remember, (PM) sir interacting with the women's (hockey) team when we actually met him after the 2021 Olympics and sir said it doesn't matter, you have done really well. Everybody was upset, I remember, that they were in the fourth position but I think the appreciation that they got and Modi sir valued them like they've almost won everything. PM sir said, 'It's okay; you've done so much well for the country'."

Sindhu also pointed out that PM Modi never looks at athletes as having lost something. Instead, he tells them, "You have done so much for the country, and we are proud of you."

For Sindhu and many other sportspersons, this genuine appreciation is invaluable. It represents a leader who not only celebrates victories but also honours the dedication, discipline, and spirit that define every athlete representing India.

"He never thought that you know we as athletes have lost something but he always told us that you have done much better, and we are proud that you have done so much, so that's the value that he gives to us, I think we are very lucky that way.

In September this year, on PM Modi's 75th birthday, Sindhu recalled her interactions with him on several occasions, and shared a poetic coincidence that when Narendra Modi became Prime Minister, she started winning and stated that it feels as if her journey and PM Modi's leadership were running side by side.

"I have met him many times, as an athlete and in a personal capacity. And some of these memories will stay with me forever. The funny thing, almost poetic in its own way, is that when Modiji became Prime Minister, I began winning. It feels as if my journey and his leadership were running side by side, shaping milestones that became defining chapters of my career," Sindhu had shared in an X post.