Head coach Chaoba Devi rallies Indian women's team ahead of Uzbekistan friendly

Tashkent (Uzbekistan) : The Indian senior women’s football team encountered a defeat in the first of the two friendlies against Uzbekistan, but they don't feel defeated yet. On the eve of the second match on Tuesday, the Blue Tigresses' head coach Langam Chaoba made it clear that she and her wards would be looking forward to dishing out a significantly improved performance against the hosts.

After losing the opening friendly 0-3, India will face Uzbekistan again on Tuesday. The match will kick off at 5.30 p.m. IST at the Bunyodkor Stadium, Tashkent, and will be live-streamed on the Uzbekistan FA YouTube channel.

Analysing the last match’s performance, head coach, Chaoba Devi said, “The result of the first match was not in our favour, as we made numerous mistakes across various areas in our game. It's clear that we need to make significant improvements ahead of our next match tomorrow.

“Our primary focus is on our passing, which needs improvement in some areas. Additionally, we have to strengthen our defensive line and improve our finishing to ensure a more effective performance in tomorrow's game,” Chaoba told the-aiff.com from Tashkent.

The Blue Tigresses are keenly aware of the challenges that lie ahead of them. Historically, Uzbekistan have had a dominant record against India, winning nine out of the 12 encounters between the two teams. India so far have managed to secure just one victory, with two matches ending in draws.

Coach Choaba is aware of the tests that India are to face on Wednesday and has laid down her strategies. “The first match ended in a heavy loss, but it provided us with valuable insights into Uzbekistan's playing style. With this understanding, we have planned our strategies more effectively," she added.

After a tough loss, sometimes it can be challenging to find the motivation to push forward.

However, the coach has a clear and encouraging message for her team. “My message to the team is to stay confident and believe in yourself. By putting in the hard work and showing determination, we can overcome the challenges and deliver a stronger performance tomorrow. Let's focus on what we can control, learn from our mistakes, and make a comeback even stronger. Together, we can achieve a lot more."