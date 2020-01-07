Trending :
Home  > Sports

Hero Motorsports Team Rally builds momentum in stage 2

Hero Motorsports Team Rally builds momentum in stage 2
Highlights

The second stage of the Dakar Rally took the competitors from Al Wajh to Neom for a special stage of 367 kms.

Al Wajh (Saudi Arabia) : The second stage of the Dakar Rally took the competitors from Al Wajh to Neom for a special stage of 367 kms. It was a trial for the competitors with more rocky terrain and a lot of dust.

Hero MotoSports Team Rally brought home a tough stage 2 of Dakar Rally 2020 on Monday as Paulo Goncalves rode steadily with the aim to get his bike to the finish without any damage or technical issues.

He finished the stage in the 12th position and 14th in the overall standings at the end of stage 2. It was the super marathon stage for Paulo, being an elite rider.

This meant that he got only 10 minutes to work on his bike before depositing it in the Parc Ferme for the second part of the Super Marathon stage.

Sebastian Buhler also brought home a solid stage fighting through the dust and technical rocky sections to finish the stage in 21st and overall in 25th place.

C.S. Santosh, nursing a hand injury from Sunday's crash, had to bear the brunt of the rocky sections impacting his ability to ride fast on Monday.

Battling through the pain and his impaired ability to hold the bike, he managed a gritty 53rd place finish in the stage rankings and 48th place in the overall rankings.

Joaquim Rodrigues, re-started on Monday at the end of the entire starting line.

As a result, he rode in the dust for the entire stage, but managed to bring the bike home in 48th position.

His overall results will not be counted under the wild card regulations. In the stage 3 scheduled for Tuesday.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Breaking: Telangana High Court gives green signal for Municipal Polls7 Jan 2020 2:05 PM GMT

Breaking: Telangana High Court gives green signal for Municipal Polls

Nirbhaya Case: Court Issues Death Warrants To All 4 Accused
Nirbhaya Case: Court Issues Death Warrants To All 4 Accused
4 Accused In Nirbhaya Case To Be Hanged On Jan 22, Here
4 Accused In Nirbhaya Case To Be Hanged On Jan 22, Here's A...
I am your
I am your 'pehredar', will not let anyone snatch people's rights:...
YSRCP writes to President of India to declare Amaravati as unconstitutional
YSRCP writes to President of India to declare Amaravati as...


Top