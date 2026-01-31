Hockey coach Fulton offered to resign defending Manpreet but HI had last word

New Delhi

Veteran mid-fielder Manpreet Singh’s omission from India’s core hockey probables on disciplinary grounds was vehemently opposed by chief coach Craig Fulton, who had threatened to resign before being persuaded to continue by Hockey India, a well-placed source told PTI on Friday. It is reliably learnt that Fulton considered the push to sack Manpreet from the February 1 to 7 camp for 33 core probables in Rourkela as “external interference”.

The two-time Olympic bronze-medallist was dropped from core probables for the first time in 15 years after it came to light that he had indulged in the abuse of a recreational drug during the tour of South Africa in December last year.

Sources said a serious case of indiscipline surfaced during the tour, following which Manpreet, Dilpreet Singh and goalkeeper Krishan Bahadur Pathak were omitted from the probables’ list.

“A serious case of indiscipline came to light during the South Africa tour, also involving a fourth player whose name has not been disclosed. The players later apologised for giving their teammate a banned substance, but the decision to exclude them was announced during a team meeting,” a team source said.

In the meeting to decide the probables, Fulton was left “disturbed” after Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey, secretary general Bhola Nath Singh and chief selector RP Singh collectively conveyed that Manpreet ought to be omitted. “Fulton argued from the point of Manpreet being a mentor to younger players. But on that, Dilip said players will learn from other seniors. A few players were unhappy with the way HI behaved with Manpreet,” the source said.

A livid Fulton offered to quit a day after the Chennai leg of the recently-concluded Hockey India League (HIL). However, after much persuasion from Tirkey, he agreed to follow the official line that the experienced player was being “rested”

The source said that Fulton argued to keep Manpreet in the core group and relied on the 33-year-old mid-fielder’s impeccable fitness reports to drive home his point. Manpreet, it is learnt, was in the top four of the fittest in the core group. But chief selector RP Singh and Tirkey refused to budge. Fulton’s ‘Defend to Win’ philosophy relies heavily on structure and experience and he has repeatedly praised Manpreet’s fitness and form during the HIL. The chief coach wants Manpreet in the scheme of things at least till this year’s Asian Games and the World Cup.

The World Cup is scheduled to be held in August, followed by the Asiad in September. Fulton believes the mid-fielder’s experience under pressure would be handy in high-pressure games in both the mega-events.

“Let people say whatever they want but the fact is that Manpreet sought rest and had conveyed it to HI,” insisted Bhola Nath Singh when reached for a comment by PTI. HI on Thursday announced the list of probables, also leaving out forward Dilpreet Singh and goalkeeper Krishan Bahadur Pathak due to disciplinary issues. But HI’s statement made no mention of the alleged violation. The Pro League season will begin next month in Rourkela.

Manpreet had co-captained the Ranchi Royals team to the Hockey India League final, and his performance in the tournament was commendable. Manpreet is just one match away from equalling Tirkey’s record of being the most capped Indian hockey player with 412 games.