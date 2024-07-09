Hockey India junior men & women South Zone Championship to begin in Andhra Pradesh

New Delhi: The Hockey India Junior Men & Women South Zone Championship 2024 is set to unfold from July 10 to July 17 in Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh.

The tournament will see a total of six teams competing for the championship title in each category. In both the men’s and women’s categories, the competition will follow a round-robin format with the top two teams advancing to the Final.

The finest players in the junior category from across the region will feature in the tournament, representing their respective states. Competing teams in the men's category include Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu, Hockey Karnataka, Kerala Hockey, Hockey Andhra Pradesh, Le Puducherry Hockey, and Telangana Hockey.

In the women's category, teams are Hockey Karnataka, Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu, Hockey Andhra Pradesh, Kerala Hockey, Telangana Hockey, and Le Puducherry Hockey.

"The 2nd Hockey India Junior Men & Women South Zone Championship will showcase hockey in this region," stated Hockey India president Dr. Dilip Tirkey. "We look forward to the high level of skill, dedication, and passion these young athletes will bring to the field. The South has produced some of India's finest players, and we are confident this championship will continue that legacy," he added.

Reflecting on the significance of the event, Hockey India secretary general Bhola Nath Singh remarked, "This championship is a testament to the exceptional talent and potential of our junior athletes. We hope this event will not only highlight their capabilities but also encourage a new generation to pursue hockey. The commitment and enthusiasm of these young players are truly commendable."

The opening day of the women's fixtures promises exciting matchups, with Hockey Karnataka facing off against Telangana Hockey, Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu taking on Kerala Hockey, and Le Puducherry Hockey competing against Hockey Andhra Pradesh. In the men's category, the action will see the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu battling Telangana Hockey, Hockey Karnataka clashing with Le Puducherry Hockey, and Kerala Hockey squaring off against Hockey Andhra Pradesh.