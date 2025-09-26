Hockey India Women Inter-Department Nationals kicks off with SAI, SSCB face-off

New Delhi: Hockey India Senior Women Inter-Department National Championship 2025 is set to begin here on Saturday at the Shivaji Stadium. The tournament will feature 12 teams divided into four pools and will run until October 4.

Pool A features Railway Sports Promotion Board, Tamil Nadu Police, and Central Civil Services Cultural & Sports, while Pool B includes Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., Central Reserve Police Force, and Sports Authority of Gujarat – Hockey Academy.

In Pool C, Central Board of Direct Taxes will compete alongside Sashastra Seema Bal and UCO Bank Women’s Hockey Academy, and Pool D brings together Sports Authority of India, Union Bank of India, and Services Sports Control Board.

Each team will play the others in their pool during the league stage, with the top team from each pool advancing to the semifinals on October 3, followed by the Final and 3rd/4th place play-off on October 4.

The tournament will kick off with Sports Authority of India facing Services Sports Control Board. The day will also see Central Board of Direct Taxes taking on UCO Bank Women’s Hockey Academy, Railway Sports Promotion Board playing Central Civil Services Cultural & Sports, and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. meeting Sports Authority of Gujarat – Hockey Academy.

Speaking ahead of the Championship, Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey said, “The Inter-Department National Championships have become an important part of our calendar as they provide players a chance to showcase their talent. Many of our top players develop through this platform, and it is always exciting to see youngsters competing alongside experienced players. I am confident this edition will also produce excellent hockey.”

Echoing these sentiments, Hockey India secretary general Bhola Nath Singh added, “This is the fifth edition of the Championship and it has grown stronger every year. The level of competition has gone up, which reflects the depth of women’s hockey in India. It gives new players exposure while also recognising the role of departments in supporting the sport. We look forward to another successful tournament in New Delhi.”



