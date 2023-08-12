  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Sports > Hockey

Asian Champions Trophy: India demolish Japan 5-0, enter final for 4th time

Asian Champions Trophy: India demolish Japan 5-0, enter final for 4th time
x
Highlights

Home side to take on Malaysia in title clash today

A dominant India mauled reigning Asian champions Japan 5-0 to enter their fourth Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament final at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium here on Friday. India will take on Malaysia, who blew away defending champions South Korea 6-2 with a superlative performance in the first semifinal, in the final on Saturday, while Japan will be up against defending champions South Korea in the third-fourth place play-off match. While three-time champions India adopted a high-press hockey from the onset, Japan played deep into their defence to thwart the home team's attacks. India got the first scoring chance of the match in the form of a penalty corner but Japan goalkeeper

Takashi Yoshikawa made a confident save to deny home team skipper Harmanpreet Singh. The Indians set pace of the game and enjoyed bulk of the possession, while Japan played catch-up hockey. After a barren first quarter, India finally took the lead in the 19th minute through Akashdeep Singh, who slapped the ball in from a rebound from after Hardik Singh's initial shot was saved by Japan second goalkeeper Takumi Kitagawa.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X