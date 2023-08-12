Asian Champions Trophy: India demolish Japan 5-0, enter final for 4th time

A dominant India mauled reigning Asian champions Japan 5-0 to enter their fourth Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament final at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium here on Friday. India will take on Malaysia, who blew away defending champions South Korea 6-2 with a superlative performance in the first semifinal, in the final on Saturday, while Japan will be up against defending champions South Korea in the third-fourth place play-off match. While three-time champions India adopted a high-press hockey from the onset, Japan played deep into their defence to thwart the home team's attacks. India got the first scoring chance of the match in the form of a penalty corner but Japan goalkeeper



Takashi Yoshikawa made a confident save to deny home team skipper Harmanpreet Singh. The Indians set pace of the game and enjoyed bulk of the possession, while Japan played catch-up hockey. After a barren first quarter, India finally took the lead in the 19th minute through Akashdeep Singh, who slapped the ball in from a rebound from after Hardik Singh's initial shot was saved by Japan second goalkeeper Takumi Kitagawa.