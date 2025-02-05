From selling water bottles at Attari border to becoming HIL top scorer: Jugraj’s inspirational journey

New Delhi: The sport of hockey has changed many lives, producing rags-to-riches galore. From the rural heartlands of Punjab and Uttar Pradesh to the tribal enclaves of Jharkhand and Odisha, many youngsters have used hockey to change their own lives and those of their families.

Jugraj Singh is the latest inspiring story of how a teenager, who used to once sell Indian flags and water bottles to tourists at the Attari-Wagah border near Amritsar to support his family, became the top-scorer of the recently-concluded Men’s Hockey India League (HIL).

The young drag-flicker Jugraj represented eventual champions Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers in the HIL and scored a hat-trick in the final against Hyderabad Toofans.

Born in Attari, Punjab, Jugraj’s journey has been one of perseverance and grit. When his father, who served as a porter in the Indian Army, fell ill, Jugraj took on the responsibility of earning for his family at a young age.

Recalling those challenging days, Jugraj says, “I never once questioned why I was doing it. At that time, my family was my top priority, and I knew that my hard work was the only way to support them and ensure we had food on the table.

“Selling water bottles and flags was my way of supporting my family when we had no other income. I believed that hard work, in whatever form, would pave the way for my future, and it did,” he was quoted as saying by Hockey India in a release on Tuesday.

Despite these early challenges, Jugraj’s passion for hockey, inspired by his elder brother, never wavered as he began playing hockey at the age of seven. “My brother played hockey in our village, but when our father’s health deteriorated, he gave up the game to take on our father’s job. However, he encouraged me to never stop playing and pushed me to excel in the sport. He deserves all the credit for where I am today.”

Jugraj’s perseverance culminated in an outstanding performance during his first-ever HIL season, where he netted 12 goals and played a pivotal role in his team’s triumph. His memorable hattrick in the final against Hyderabad Toofans was the icing on the cake.

Reflecting on the moment, Jugraj said, “Scoring a hat-trick in a final is something every player dreams of. I didn’t plan it, but once I scored two goals, I felt in my zone and went for the third. Winning the top-scorer award in my maiden HIL season is a huge personal milestone, which I’ll cherish for a lifetime.”

The 28-year-old defender made full use of the HIL as a platform to showcase his talent. “I knew the HIL was a big opportunity for me to show what I’m capable of. I wanted to prove that I could be a reliable goal-scorer and penalty corner converter not just for the Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers but also for the Indian team. This tournament has given me the perfect stage to demonstrate my skills.”

Jugraj attributes his success in HIL to his meticulous preparation and dedication to self-improvement. “I always focused on reading the opposition goalkeepers before each match, which helped me convert penalty corners. I have made it a point to learn from every tournament, every game, and every player, whether senior or junior. I constantly work on improving myself, and will continue to do so till the day I’m playing hockey.”

As he looks forward to the upcoming international tournaments, Jugraj is keen to carry his form into the upcoming FIH Pro League in Bhubaneswar. “The HIL has given me a massive confidence boost. I am in good form, and if given the opportunity, I will carry this momentum into the FIH Pro League and give my absolute best for the Indian team. It’s a big tournament, and I want to keep pushing my limits.”

Jugraj’s journey from the Attari-Wagah border to becoming one of India’s top hockey talents is a powerful testament to the importance of resilience and perseverance. “I’ve faced my share of obstacles, but I’ve always believed that hard work can overcome anything. I will continue to work hard as long as I have the strength to play for my India because this country has given me everything.”

He also expressed gratitude to his Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers captain, Rupinder Pal Singh, for trusting him with crucial penalty corners in the HIL, saying, “Rupinder’s faith in me allowed me to prove my worth on the field. He guided me throughout the tournament, and I owe a lot of my success to his mentorship.”

Looking ahead, Jugraj has set ambitious goals for himself in hockey. His eyes are firmly fixed on achieving success at the World Cup, the Asian Games, and the next Olympics, where he hopes to help India complete a hat-trick of medals after winning bronze in Tokyo and Paris.

“I am motivated to keep improving and delivering for the Indian team on the biggest stages. I want to win Gold at the World Cup, Asian Games, and the Olympics. That’s my next big goal, and I will continue to work hard and prepare myself for these challenges.”