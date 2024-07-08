Punjab Hockey League: Roundglass Hockey Academy stay unbeaten to clinch top spot in Week 2

Mohali: Roundglass Hockey Academy (RGHA) climbed to the top of the table of the Punjab Hockey League after winning both their matches in the week. They have six points from two matches, while the second-placed SGPC Hockey Academy, Amritsar also have six points from four matches. Surjit Hockey Academy PIS, Jalandhar are currently in third position with five points from two matches.



RGHA beat PIS, Ludhiana 6-0 in their first match of the league played at the Balbir Singh Sr. International Hockey Stadium, Mohali. Arjandeep Singh scored twice, while Amandeep, Harshjot Singh, Japneet Singh, and Navjot Singh completed the scoring for the winners. In the other match of the day played at the same stadium, SGPC Hockey Academy, Amritsar thumped PIS Mohali 7-1.

RGHA then came back on Sunday to complete a comprehensive 8-1 victory over SGPC Hockey Academy, Amritsar to claim the top position in the table. In the other match of the day, Namdhari Sports Academy beat PIS Mohali 4-1 for their first win in the league.

The next set of matches will be played July 13 and 14 at Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Stadium in Ludhiana.