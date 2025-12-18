  1. Home
Sports

Telangana Senior Mixed Roller Hockey Team Wins Gold at 63rd National Roller Skating Championship

  • Created On:  18 Dec 2025 6:28 PM IST
Telangana Senior Mixed Roller Hockey Team wins Gold at the 63rd National Roller Skating Championship in Visakhapatnam, showcasing outstanding skill, teamwork, and sportsmanship on the national stage.

The Telangana Senior Mixed Roller Hockey Team clinched the Gold Medal at the 63rd National Roller Skating Championship, held in Visakhapatnam from 5th to 15th December, showcasing exceptional skill, teamwork, and sportsmanship throughout the tournament.

The prestigious championship was conducted under the aegis of the Roller Skating Federation of India (RSFI) and witnessed participation from top teams across the country.

Team Composition (Left to Right):

Standing: Malik, Rhia, Sandeep, Mounica, Shweta, Aditya

Sitting: Prerana, Kumar, Komal, Keshav

The team’s remarkable achievement reflects the growing strength of roller hockey in Telangana and the continued efforts of the players, coaching staff, and support officials.

