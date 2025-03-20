Hopeful to finish season with series win in NZ, says Australia skipper McGrath

New Delhi: Tahlia McGrath, Australia’s stand-in captain for their upcoming women’s T20I series against New Zealand, said the side is aiming to finish their 2024/25 international season on a high. The first of three T20Is between Australia and New Zealand will be held in Auckland on Friday.

"I’m really excited for the opportunity to lead the side again. I always enjoy working with Ash as vice-captain as well, and for us as a group, just really excited to kick off what's been a long season for us and hopefully finish on a high with a series win over here in New Zealand.

"It’s an odd one for us. Just three T20s at this stage, with our focus being at a 50-over World Cup and also a bit of a break. But it's also a really good opportunity for us, with not many T20s on the international schedule before the World Cup coming up soon.

"Every time we get to pull on the Australian shirt, it's always a really good opportunity to go out there and keep getting better as a group," said Tahlia to reporters on Thursday.

The fast-bowling all-rounder also stated she expects a stern challenge from a near full-strength New Zealand side, especially with the return of Sophie Devine, Amelia Kerr and Lea Tahuhu. “They’re pretty much back at full strength, New Zealand. We're expecting a really hard-fought contest, hopefully a nice crowd being double headers, and hopefully a few Aussies in the crowd.

"But we're going to have to be at our best. They've got some world-class players - Devine, Kerr, Tahuhu - all back in the side, and superstars throughout their list. We're going to be at our best and really looking forward to the challenge. Just can’t wait to get started tomorrow."

The series opener on Friday will also mark Beth Mooney’s 200th international game and Tahlia paid a rich tribute to her. “Crazy milestone for Moons. 200 games representing your country is a very special achievement. She’s the ultimate consistent performer.

"She gets us off to a brilliant start every time with the bat. She flies under the radar a bit, and she stepped up for us this year with the gloves, and has played a really good role for us there. She’s a great team person, always looking out for her teammates. I’m really excited to take the field with her tomorrow and celebrate such a special milestone," she concluded.



