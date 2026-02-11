  1. Home
HPRC felicitates Radha TMT for Polo C’ship Sponsorship

The Hyderabad Polo & Riding Club (HPRC) felicitated Sunil Saraf, Managing Director of Radha TMT, in recognition of the company’s sponsorship of the Four Nation Arena Polo Championship Trophy 2026 to be hosted at HPRC.

Saraf was presented with the official tournament T-shirt and a commemorative memento as a mark of appreciation. The felicitation was led by HPRC President Chaitania R Kumar along with Vice President K S Vijender Singh and Administrative Secretary Reaz Ahmed, in the presence of Radha TMT Marketing Head Ajit Kumar Kavulakuntla.

