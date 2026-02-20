HPRC Int’l Arena Polo C’ship 2026 ends on a high: India bag TG Tourism Arena Polo title with win over France

Hyderabad: India emerged champions of the Telangana Tourism International Arena Polo Championship (6-Goal), defeating France 18–15 in a thrilling final at the Hyderabad Polo and Riding Club (HPRC) here on Tuesday. The tournament was held from February 12 to 18 as part of the HPRC International Arena Polo Championship 2026.

India began strongly, taking the first chukker 5–3 with goals from Arsalan Khan and Salim Azmi, aided by a two-goal handicap advantage. The hosts tightened their grip in the second chukker, dominating 6–2 as Arsalan Khan struck five goals to put France under pressure.

France fought back in the third chukker, edging it 5–4 through Roman Darroux and Pierre Hamellin, but India maintained composure. In the decisive fourth chukker, India sealed the contest 3–5 despite a late French surge, with Arsalan Khan and Chaitania R Kumar delivering crucial goals to ensure victory. Arsalan Khan finished as India’s standout performer, ably supported by Salim Azmi, while Roman Darroux was France’s most consistent scorer.

At the closing ceremony, Jupally Krishna Rao, Minister for Tourism and Culture, Telangana, presented the winners’ trophy to Team India in the presence of legislators and sports officials. The Best Photographer Award was presented to Mohd Waheed Uddin by Chaitania R Kumar, President, HPRC, marking a grand conclusion to the championship at Hyderabad.