Hyderabad Girl Bhavani Kedia Wins Silver Medal at 27th National Deaf Senior Sports Championship

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s own Bhavani Kedia, a resident of Attapur, delivered an exceptional performance to secure the Silver Medal at the 27th National Deaf Senior Sports Championship held in Chandigarh.

In a thrilling and closely contested final, Bhavani narrowly missed the gold medal, going down to Jafreen Shaik of Andhra Pradesh with a score of 7-6, 10/6 in the super tie-breaker. Her remarkable fighting spirit and consistency throughout the tournament stood out as she battled against top competitors from across the country.

Bhavani Kedia has consistently made the nation proud by representing India at prestigious international platforms, including the Deaflympics in Tokyo and Brazil, where she secured an impressive 5th position in Women’s Doubles. She has also showcased her talent at the World Championships in Greece and Turkey, further establishing herself as a strong contender in the sport.

The Attapur-based athlete from Hyderabad is currently training under the guidance of former Davis Cup player M. Vasudeva Reddy at Value Labs Infra Pvt. Ltd., where her dedication, discipline, and commitment to excellence continue to drive her success.

Expressing her thoughts on this achievement, Bhavani Kedia said, “Winning the silver medal at the National Championship is a proud moment for me. While I narrowly missed the gold, this experience has motivated me to work harder and aim higher in upcoming competitions. I am grateful to my coach, supporters, and everyone who has believed in me throughout this journey.”

Her achievement is being widely appreciated, and she continues to inspire many aspiring athletes with her determination and perseverance.