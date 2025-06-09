Hyderabad Misses Out on Hosting Any Matches in BCCI’s 2025 International Cricket Schedule

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently announced the updated venues for the 2025 international cricket season and the South Africa A tour of India. However, Hyderabad cricket fans will be disappointed as none of the matches have been scheduled in their city this year.

Team India’s senior men will play West Indies and South Africa in various formats, including Test matches, ODIs, and T20Is. The West Indies Test series will begin in Ahmedabad on October 2, 2025, while the second Test, originally planned for Kolkata, will now be held in New Delhi at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The first Test against South Africa, starting November 14, will take place at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata instead of New Delhi.

The senior women’s ODI series against Australia has been shifted from Chennai due to stadium renovations. The first two ODIs will be played at the Punjab Cricket Association stadium in New Chandigarh, and the final ODI will take place in New Delhi.

Meanwhile, the South Africa Men’s A team will play multi-day matches at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, but their one-day games have been moved from Bengaluru’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium to the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.

Despite being a major cricket hub with a passionate fanbase, Hyderabad has not been allotted any matches for the upcoming international or India A fixtures. Local cricket lovers will have to follow the action from afar and hope for better representation in future seasons.