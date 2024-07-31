Live
I am busy, call me later, mom tells Sarabjot after his historic bronze
Chateauroux (France): While the whole of India was waiting to hear Sarabjot Singh after he and Manu Bhaker scripted history in the Paris Olympic...
Chateauroux (France): While the whole of India was waiting to hear Sarabjot Singh after he and Manu Bhaker scripted history in the Paris Olympic Games, the 22-year-old shooter was asked by his mother to call later as she was busy. Sarabjot and Manu on Tuesday bagged India's second medal in Paris, becoming the first shooters from India to win an Olympic medal in a team event.
Following the victory, Sarabjot spoke to IANS and revealed the conversation he had with his mother following his triumph.‘I spoke to my mother, and she said, ‘Mai busy hun, baad me baat karna mere se (Talk to me later I am busy)’,” said Sarabjot to IANS. The shooter from Ambala district of Haryana opened up on his feelings post the event and has stated he ‘is not satisfied’ with his performance and is already thinking ahead to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.
“My journey started when I was very young and this medal is very good for me but I am still not satisfied with my performance as I feel I faced a lot of technique issues this time, but I will do even better in 2028,” added the bronze medallist. Before the Mixed Team event, Sarabjot had finished ninth in the Qualification Round of the men's 10m Air Pistol Individual event on Saturday, narrowly missing out on a spot in the final.