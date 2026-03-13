‘I want my peak years to be here’: Reece James signs new six-year contract with Chelsea

London: Captain Reece James has pledged to dedicate his 'peak years' to Chelsea Football Club after signing a new six-year contract that will keep him at the club until 2032.

James’ previous deal with the London club was due to expire in 2028, but Chelsea moved early to secure the future of their skipper by extending his contract before it entered its final stages.

A product of Chelsea’s academy, James first joined the club as a six-year-old and has since risen through the ranks to become one of the key figures in the first team. The England player has made 225 appearances across all competitions since making his senior debut in 2019 and was appointed club captain in 2023.

The right-back has already enjoyed considerable success at Stamford Bridge, winning five major trophies, including the UEFA Champions League title in 2021. Despite those achievements, the 24-year-old believes his best years are still ahead.

“I am over the moon to have extended my contract – Chelsea means so much to me,” he told the club’s official website.

“I have always said I want my peak years to be here, and I truly believe we have everything it takes to build on our previous successes. I’m excited for the future under this ownership, sporting directors, coach and all the staff, and hopefully we will lift many more trophies together over the coming years,” he added.

Chelsea’s sporting directors, Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart, hailed the extension as a significant moment for the club.

“On behalf of ownership and everyone connected to Chelsea, it is a proud moment for all of us to have Reece extend his contract,” they said in a joint statement.

“He is the leader of this team, both on and off the pitch.”

The ongoing season has been James’ most consistent in terms of playing time after injuries to his knee and hamstring disrupted much of the previous two campaigns.

Chelsea have carefully managed his workload this term, implementing a structured plan to ensure he is not overextended. The defender has featured 35 times across all competitions this season — his highest appearance tally since the 2021/22 campaign.

Former England defender Kyle Walker recently backed James to become the national team’s first-choice right-back following his own international retirement, describing the Chelsea captain as a 'complete' player.



