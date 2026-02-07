ICC Men’s T20 World Cup begins today: India runaway favourites in most politicised global cricket meet

It’s the largest ever but also perhaps the most politically charged, with off-field drama hogging the limelight in a turbulent buildup.

The T20 World Cup gets underway across three different venues in India and Sri Lanka on Saturday. And though the title favourites tag is firmly attached to the Suryakumar Yadav-led defending champion India, potential winners or players to look forward to have hardly been the talking point so far.

It’s been an unprecedented mixing of politics with sport in the run up to the event, which has expanded from 16 to 20 teams this time.

Bangladesh have been ousted after refusing to play in India because of their security concerns and Pakistan have announced a boycott of their game against India as a gesture of support to them. Both countries have held India responsible for the turmoil, which began after Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman was released from an IPL contract on BCCI instructions.

Bangladesh’s refusal to be in India was also down to Rahman’s exit, which hurt their “national pride”. As a result, it would be Scotland padding up against the West Indies in Kolkata on Saturday. The entire drama got doubly intriguing after Pakistan decided to go on a proverbial fishing expedition in muddied waters by showing their solidarity looking at the bigger political picture.

Pakistan had their Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, diving in to justify the decision, calling it appropriate.

Even before a delivery has been bowled, ICC and its broadcasters are staring at potential losses while Pakistan is preparing for some severe sanctions that can have far-reaching consequences. While the recent Indo-Pak contests at global events have more often than not been lopsided, there is no denying the fact that the game still remains a cash-cow for the global cricket economy.