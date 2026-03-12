  1. Home
  2. Sports
Sports

ICC T20I Rankings: Abhishek, Kishan make it 1-2 in batting

  • Created On:  12 March 2026 1:01 PM IST
ICC T20I Rankings: Abhishek, Kishan make it 1-2 in batting
X

Varun Chakravarthy loses bowling top spot to Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan

Dubai: Swashbuckler Ishan Kishan rode on his superb T20 World Cup campaign to move up to a career-high second spot, trailing top-ranked Abhishek Sharma by a mere four points in the latest ICC list for T20I batters published on Wednesday. Abhishek held on to his lead at the top following his quick-fire half-century against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup final, while fellow left-hander Ishan Kishan is now his closest rival after he moved up two places to second overall after his 317 runs in the tournament.

Kishan (871 points) earned a new career-high rating to trail Abhishek (875 points) by just four rating points, while New Zealander Tim Seifert (up four places to sixth) and England’s Jacob Bethell (up 17 rungs to 16th) also improved to the best marks of their career following some dominant knocks during the T20 World Cup.

However, there was a change in the T20I bowlers’ ranking list, with India spinner Varun Chakravarthy losing the premier position to Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan following the completion of the global event. Chakravarthy (740 points), whose mystery was solved by most of the top global batters, is now second to Rashid (753), whose team Afghanistan exited the tournament at the group league stage.

Tags

Ishan KishanICC T20I RankingsAbhishek SharmaRashid KhanVarun ChakravarthyT20 World Cup
Next Story

Crime

More

Latest News

More

J&K Police begin comprehensive probe into attack on Farooq Abdullah; condemnation mounts

J&K Police begin comprehensive probe into attack on Farooq Abdullah; condemnation mounts

National News

More
Share it
X