ICC Women’s T20 World Cup: Amol Muzumdar bullish on India chances; says think-tank have figured the best combination

Hyderabad: Indian women’s cricket team’s head coach Amol Muzumdar was bullish on his team’s chances of lifting the coveted ICC Women’s T20 World Cup trophy when the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side begin their campaign against New Zealand in their first league match in Dubai on Friday.

Muzumdar said the think-tank, comprising captain Harmanpreet, vice-captain Smriti Mandhana and himself, have figured out the best combination possible for the team as they gear up for the World Cup.



The coach said a strong bunch of players augurs well for the team as they prepare to face the New Zealand side. “That’s actually a good headache (a strong lineup including a good bench strength) to have. We do have a lot of talent in the team, talent in this 15, and beyond as well. So, as I said, a good headache to have. But me, Harman (Harmanpreet Kaur), Smriti (Mandhana), we enjoy that kind of stuff where we try out different combinations and then finally we have figured out the right combination that we are going to play,” Muzumdar said at the pre-match press conference.



Reiterating the fact of having a ‘good headache’, the head coach added that players have performed whenever they got a chance. “And yes, I mean, you know, people, whoever has got an opportunity, they have performed at their own numbers, whether it is batting number or, you know, whether it is bowling, they have performed really well,” he added.



The 49-year-old Indian domestic stalwart lauded the Women’s Premier League (WPL) for being a feeder to the Indian cricket team and termed it a supply chain. “I think WPL has been a very successful tournament so far in the last couple of editions. You have seen what response WPL has had. Obviously the stats have helped and we have dig into a lot of statistics and we have seen the results. Some of the players that have come into the Indian squad here at the World Cup, I think are products of WPL as well. Of course, not undermining first-class cricket back home, but WPL has given us a strong base to find players,” Muzumdar explained.



With five regular bowlers in the side, a sixth bowling option also would hold the team in good stead, according to the coach and he added that at least three or four batters in the top six to roll their arm whenever needed. “We have paid a lot of attention to the sixth bowling option. Also, for a fact that we have had multiple discussions on our top six, within our top six, at least three to four have to bowl. And if we can get those overs out of them, then you know, nothing like it. And all of them could bowl. So, it’s just a question of applying and just putting in those hard yards in the nets and then converting that into a performance,” Muzumdar added.



The coach added that the skipper Harmanpreet would be a useful bowler and is also experienced to get though her quota of overs, whenever needed. “I think Harman (Harmanpreet Kaur) hasn’t bowled, but I think she bowled in the second T20 warm-up game. And she’s experienced enough to bowl those overs,” he added.



In the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024, India will play New Zealand on Friday before meeting Pakistan on October 6, Sri Lanka on October 9 and Australia on October 13 in the league phase.

