'I’d call it the ideal build-up': Anrich Nortje’s SA20 surge fuels T20 World Cup hopes

Anrich Nortje believes the past two months have given him the perfect platform to push for a place in South Africa’s T20 World Cup squad, which is set to be announced next week, as the fast bowler continues his comeback from a long run of injuries.

Nortje made a thunderous start to the SA20 season for Sunrisers Eastern Cape, tearing through Paarl Royals with figures of 4 for 13 to bowl them out for a tournament-record low total of 49. It marked his best T20 returns since last year’s World Cup and his first appearance in South Africa’s franchise competition since the inaugural season.

His back issues forced him to miss the second and third editions, while injuries have limited him to just two international matches over the past 18 months.

Despite opting out of a central contract with Cricket South Africa, Nortje remains available for national selection and is firmly in contention for the global tournament.

"Hopefully I get selected, but for now it's just to try and build, take it game by game and day by day. I had a nice little buildup starting with the CSA T20 challenge and then got the call-up for the India series. I'd call it the ideal build-up. From here on, it's just to try and execute and work on one or two things. It's also so busy, so it's just to try and keep the momentum going, keep a clear head, and keep focus. I'd probably call it the ideal build-up just from where I was a few months ago to now," Nortje was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo after the Eastern Cape's opening win in Paarl.

The SA20 schedule will test Nortje’s durability, with the possibility of playing five matches in 10 days early on and as many as 13 in a month if the Eastern Cape reach the playoffs. Given his recent history, which includes missing the 2023 ODI World Cup and the 2025 Champions Trophy, the workload could be a concern. Nortje, however, insists he is not preoccupied by what might go wrong.

"You've got to trust your body, and you can't worry about this or that. I don't think it's something I ever don't trust,” he said. “When something's wrong, then it's probably too late, but, in general, you have to trust your body…When I'm out injured, I'm just motivated to get back better and build on what I can remember," he added.

Signs of progress were evident even before the SA20. Nortje finished joint fourth on the wicket-taking list in the CSA T20 Challenge and featured in two matches during South Africa’s recent T20I series in India, where his pace and control steadily improved despite going wicketless. In Paarl, he looked back to his best, using the short ball effectively on a slow, uneven surface and showcasing his full skill set.

With his confidence growing, Nortje is also open to expanding his international ambitions beyond T20 cricket. He has not played an ODI in over two years or a Test since early 2023, but remains eager to contribute again in longer formats.

"It's well known I was going to play last year against Pakistan in the Test matches as well, so I'm definitely still open to the idea. It's definitely not out of the picture. I would love to play Tests again as it's been a very long time, but only time will tell," he stated.

For now, Nortje’s focus remains firmly on the shortest format, with the SA20, T20 World Cup, and a return to the IPL with Lucknow Super Giants shaping a busy few months ahead.