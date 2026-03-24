IFL 2025-26: Aizawl, Chanmari lock horns in a highly anticipated derby

Aizawl: Local rivals Aizawl FC and Chanmari FC will lock horns in a highly anticipated Aizawl derby in the Indian Football League (IFL) 2025-26 at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Aizawl on Tuesday.

Aizawl FC will be eager to bounce back from a 0-2 defeat against high-flying Diamond Harbour FC. Under head coach R. Lalruatfela, the People's Club defended resolutely in the first half of their previous outing. However, they were eventually undone by a second-half defensive lapse that led to the opening goal.

Reflecting on this setback, Lalruatfela admitted, "In that game, what I reflect on is the lack of experience of my defender. Not only because of the mistakes of the players, but also because of the calls I made. So those kinds of mistakes cannot happen, especially at this top level."

Stressing the need for better in-game adaptability, he added, "The game cannot be predicted. Sometimes you have the ball, sometimes you don't. And when we face opponents, the game management should come from the team itself. Experience is very important."

Currently sitting in fifth place with five points, Aizawl have experienced a frustrating recent slide. "At the beginning of the season, we were doing really well. But in the last matches, from six points, we got only one point. That is not a good thing, and I am not happy with the result," Lalruatfela noted.

Seeking an immediate turnaround, the head coach is prioritising substance over style: "For me, when we are in senior football, the result is the most important thing. Regardless of how we play, the style of play, at the end of the day, winning is the most important thing."

Echoing this fierce determination, player Eric Rempuia highlighted the squad's solid preparation and growing unity. "About our chemistry, we are much better day by day off the field and on the field," Rempuia stated. "From the coaching staff to all the players, we are preparing more than 100 per cent off the field and on the field to win these three points so that we can progress in the table to go to the top."

Standing in their way are newly-promoted Chanmari FC, who share the same home ground and also arrive seeking redemption after suffering a heartbreaking 1-2 defeat to Shillong Lajong FC. Under the guidance of head coach Victor Lalbiakmawia, Chanmari showcased their devastating attacking.

Both sides have started the campaign impressively, but are now desperate to return to winning ways. As this marks the first-ever top-flight I-League meeting between the former champions and the ambitious debutants, the clean slate only adds to the suspense and unpredictability surrounding the matchup.

With local pride and vital points on offer, Tuesday's evening clash promises intense action. Currently sitting neck-and-neck with five points each, both teams know exactly what a victory would mean for their campaign. However, Lalruatfela was quick to downplay the emotional hype surrounding the match. "Right now, I don't think about the derby at all," he asserted. "I'm looking only for the three points. This is a very good opportunity to get the three points."

A win for either of the teams would yield a crucial three points, sending them temporarily to second in the standings. As Aizawl looks to tighten their defence and Chanmari hopes to capitalise on their dynamic attacking flair, the stage is perfectly set for a highly competitive Aizawl Derby.