I'll move the High Court, want written reply why I'm not getting Khel Ratna Award: Yogesh Kathuniya

New Delhi: Two-time Paralympic medallist Yogesh Kathuniya said he will move to the High Court to seek a written reply from the Sports Ministry as to why he was not eligible for the Khel Ratna Award despite meeting the criteria for the prestigious accolade. The para discus thrower, who won silver medals at the Tokyo and Paris Paralympics, is frustrated over not being nominated for the Khel Ratna Award.

"It is the matter with the Sports Ministry but they've not approached me so far. It is clear favouritism, players whose PR is good to get the award. They overlook players like us. This kind of behaviour is disheartening for an athlete who has given eight years of his life to the country. Even if I'm playing for myself but I'm representing India. If I lose, India will lose and if I win, India will win," Kathuniya told IANS on Saturday.

Kathuniya, who received the Arjuna Award from President Ram Nath Kovind in November 2021, has made up his mind to take the matter to court to seek clarification from the Sports Ministry behind his omission.

"I'll not wait for next year and move to the High Court and file a case. I have the highest aggregate marks and want a written reply as to why I'm not getting it," Kathuniya added.

The 27-year-old previously expressed his outrage on social media and questioned the criteria for awarding Khel Ratna to athletes.

Kathuniya, who has so far bagged six medals at the international level including two silver medals at the Paralympics, two silver and a bronze at the Para-athletics World Championships, and a silver at the Asian Para Games, is puzzled by the lack of recognition for his achievements.

"I would like to tell you that when I saw the list of awards, my name was not on the list. If you see, a lot of people have got Khel Ratan a long time ago, whose points are not so much. I have been filling continuously for 2-3 years. I have three medals in the World Championship, one medal in the Asian Games, and a medal each in the Paris Paralympics and Tokyo Paralympics. So, according to this, my points are also very high," he had said in a video posted on X earlier this week.