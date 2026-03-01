‘I’m not sure’: Habibul uncertain about applying for role of national selection panel head’s

Former Bangladesh captain Habibul Bashar has expressed uncertainty over whether he will apply for a place on the national selection panel after the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) opted to publicly invite applications for the role for the first time.

The development follows incumbent chief selector Gazi Ashraf Hossain's decision to step down after completing his two-year tenure. Bashar had long been viewed as the leading candidate to succeed him, but the BCB instead announced that it would advertise two vacancies on the selection panel, with the submission deadline set for March 8.

Bashar, who previously served as a selector for eight years under chief selectors Faruque Ahmed and Minhajul Abedin before the panel was reshaped in February 2024, admitted he was weighing his options given his current responsibilities within the board’s game development programme.

“I am not sure (whether I will send my CV or not). I am currently working with BCB so in that case why do I have to apply is something I need to understand before taking a final call in this regard,” Bashar told Cricbuzz.

BCB cricket operations chairman Nazmul Abedin explained that the decision to open the positions to applicants was aimed at ensuring transparency and broadening the talent pool.

"The reason is that, apart from those we have in mind, there may be others who are qualified and who deserve an opportunity. We want to judge whether they have the ability. That makes the whole process a bit fairer," said Nazmul.

He added that the board intends to select the most suitable candidates while also identifying potential selectors for future roles.

"Ultimately, we will take those whom we consider the most qualified. But here there will be more than one opportunity, and if someone can prove that, yes, I am also eligible, that is one aspect. Another thing is that we may take two people this time but we will also come to know who else is in our system and who are interested," he said.

Nazmul further emphasised that the move aligns with the board’s long-term vision of expanding its selection structure across different levels of the game.

"In the future, we will need more selectors. If we think regionally, or at age-group level, or for the women's side, we will need more selectors," he said.

While leadership credentials remain a key factor in the appointment process, Nazmul acknowledged that former national captains often possess qualities suited to the role.

"That (former national captain) will definitely be a preference (for head of selection panel) but considering everything together - whoever has that leadership quality, that experience, that knowledge - definitely he will be preferred," said Nazmul.

"But a captain usually has those qualities, which is why he becomes captain, so there will certainly be a preference, We have Shanto (Hasibul Hossain) and once Lipu leaves, there will be one remaining, and then two more will be added," he said.

In the interim, the BCB recently granted Ashraf a one-month extension to ensure continuity while the process to appoint his successor and expand the panel moves forward.