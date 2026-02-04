‘Ind-Pak ties covered like war’: Omar slams politicisation of sports

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said that Pakistan’s decision to withdraw from the high-profile T20 World Cup match against India was the result of the problematic intersection of sports and politics. Abdullah, a cricket enthusiast, emphasised that merging sports with political issues often leads to adverse outcomes. “We have now completely stopped differentiating between sports and politics.

Time and again, through the media, whenever there is a match between India and Pakistan, it is presented as a war. You never cover it like a normal match,” the chief minister told reporters from the Assembly lawns here. Asserting that India’s matches with Pakistan are always blown out of proportion, Abdullah said it was one of the reasons for such controversies to arise.

“When we play against other countries, it does not receive as much attention, but when it’s against Pakistan, it is blown out of proportion. That is when such situations arise. It should not happen. Yes, they are participating in this World Cup, but they will not play against us,” the chief minister said.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has warned Pakistan of severe repercussions for its selective pullout from the high-profile T20 World Cup contest against India in Colombo on February 15. Pakistan’s decision, conveyed through an official government statement, is being seen as a political protest linked to Bangladesh’s removal from the tournament after the world body declined its request to shift matches from India to Sri Lanka on security grounds.