India bag twin kabaddi gold at Asian Youth Games

Riffa (Bahrain): India capped off a memorable day at the Asian Youth Games with twin gold medals in kabaddi, emerging champions in both the boys’ and girls’ events to surge to fifth place in the overall standings here on Thursday.

The dominant show on the mat lifted India’s tally to two gold, three silver and five bronze medals (2-3-5), marking their best day yet at the continental event that will conclude on October 27.

China continued to lead the table with six gold, 10 silver and one bronze (6-10-1), followed by Thailand (6-2-2), Uzbekistan (6-1-2) and Iran (3-4-6) who incidentally lost both the boys’ and girls’ finals to India in kabaddi.