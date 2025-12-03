India begin Jr Women’s hockey WC with 13-0 rout of Namibia

Hina Bano sand Kanika Siwach scored a hat-trick each as India began their Junior Women’s Hockey World Cup campaign with a comprehensive 13-0 win against Namibi here on Monday.

Besides Hina (35’, 35’, 45’) and Kanika’s (12’, 30’, 45’) strikes, Sakshi Rana (10’, 23’) scored a brace while Binima Dhan (14’), Sonam (14’), Sakshi Shukla (27’), Ishika (36’), and Manisha (60’) also got on the scoresheet.

With this win, India climbed to the top of the table.

India bagged four goals in as many minutes to take control of the game in first quarter. Sakshi opened the scoring with a brilliant reverse flick and Kanika soon doubled their lead with a powerful finish. Binima added a third with a sharp run and finish, while Sonam scored a fourth after some neat interplay in the buildup, giving India a 4-0 lead after the opening fifteen minutes.

With a healthy lead, India continued to dominate as Sakshi scored her second with a superb run that was finished off with a thunderous strike.

Namibia showed some aggression to look for an opening but were constantly kept at bay by the Indian midfielders. India added a sixth as Sakshi converted her dragflick from a penalty corner. Kanika also scored her second goal at the stroke of half-time, extending India’s lead to 7-0. India were firmly in control and continued to stay on top to open the second half. Hina scored her first goal in the tournament with a ferocious strike into the top corner. She soon added another within a minute, capitalising on a loose restart from Namibia.

Ishika added a 10th after a rebound fell her way from a penalty corner. Another kind deflection from a penalty corner fell Hina’s way as she completed her hat-trick.

Kanika also registered her third goal from a penalty corner, establishing a 12-0 lead for India after three quarters.

In the final quarter, Manisha got herself on the scoresheet from penalty corner, completing a 13-0 route for India in their opening game.