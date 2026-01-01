India International Youth Sailing Championship to take place in Chennai from Jan 4 to 10

Chennai: The 11th India International Youth Sailing Championship (IIR) 2026, India’s longest-running and most consistent international youth sailing regatta, was officially launched in Chennai on Thursday, and will officially take place from January 4 to 10 at the Chennai Port.

The championship, an Intellectual Property of the Tamil Nadu Sailing Association (TNSA), will feature 117 registered sailors from 13 nations competing across five elite youth classes — 420, 29er (Boys & Girls Skiff), ILCA 4 (Boys & Girls Dinghy), Optimist (Boys & Girls), and iQFOiL Youth Windsurfing (Boys & Girls).

The press conference was presided over by Dr. Atulya Misra, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary, Government of Tamil Nadu, in the august presence of Thiru. J. Meganatha Reddy, IAS, Member Secretary, Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT), Thiru. R. Ashok Thakkar, Vice President of Yachting Association of India (YAI) & TNSA and Chairman of the IIR Organising Committee, Thiru. Mylai Prabhakar, Race Organising Committee Member, IIR, Olympian K. C. Ganapathy, Asian Sailing Championship Gold Medallist, Asian Games 2018 bronze medallist, Tokyo 2020 qualifier, and IIR Gold Medallist, Thiru. S. Jayalakshmi, National & IIR Gold Medallist, and Thiru. Vantava R, National Medallist and IIR 2026 competitor representing TNSA.

Dr. Misra and Thiru. Meganatha Reddy emphasised the merit of sailing, Tamil Nadu’s dominance in the sport, and the State Government’s commitment, announcing the development of two state-of-the-art sailing Centres of Excellence — one at Marina Beach, Chennai, and another in Ramanathapuram, further strengthened by SDAT’s TN Olympic Water Sports vision.

TNSA also highlighted IIR’s global impact as a stepping stone for U-18 sailors, citing international alumni including Isaac McHardy (New Zealand, Paris 2024 Olympic Silver Medallist) and Irish champions Sean Waddilove (Double Olympian, U23 49er World Champion), Paddy Crosbie (IIR 2012, U23 49er silver medallist), and Irish Optimist coach Peter Fagan, reflecting the event’s international prestige and legacy.

Irish sailing coach Thomas Chaix, a long-standing participant since 2011, added a heartfelt quote, “IIR is something different, a lifelong memory and a special chapter in a sailor’s journey — and a great excuse for coaches to reunite with friends.”

All races will be streamed LIVE globally on the official YouTube channels.



