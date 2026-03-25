India land in Maldives for SAFF U20 C’ship

Male (Maldives):The Indian Under-20 men’s football team has arrived here for the SAFF Championship and will square off against traditional foes Pakistan in its opening match here on Thursday. After this game, the Blue Colts will face Bangladesh on March 28 in the Group B of the tournament that kicked off on Monday. Both matches will be played at the National Stadium here.

Group A consists of hosts Maldives, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bhutan. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals that will take place on April 1. The final will be held on April 3. “This is a very important and prestigious tournament for us.