India Reach 14/0 After Bowling Out South Africa for 159 in 1st Test at Kolkata

South Africa were all out for 159.

India started their innings in the final session.

India are 14/0 after 6.1 overs.

They are trailing by 145 runs.

India Batting

Yashasvi Jaiswal is on 8 (22).

KL Rahul is on 2 (17).

South Africa Bowling

Marco Jansen has given 6 runs in 3.1 overs.

Wiaan Mulder has given 6 runs in 3 overs.

How SA Collapsed

South Africa started well.

Markram and Rickelton scored quickly.

Bumrah broke the stand.

He took five wickets.

Kuldeep took two wickets.

Siraj took two wickets.

Axar took one wicket.

Match Details

1st Test, Freedom Trophy 2025.

Day 1, Post-Tea Session.

Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

India are off to a steady start.