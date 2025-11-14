  1. Home
  2. Sports
Sports

India Reach 14/0 After Bowling Out South Africa for 159 in 1st Test at Kolkata

  • Created On:  14 Nov 2025 3:35 PM IST
India Reach 14/0 After Bowling Out South Africa for 159 in 1st Test at Kolkata
X
India made a steady start at 14/0 after dismissing South Africa for 159 on Day 1 of the Kolkata Test.

South Africa were all out for 159.

India started their innings in the final session.

India are 14/0 after 6.1 overs.

They are trailing by 145 runs.

India Batting

Yashasvi Jaiswal is on 8 (22).

KL Rahul is on 2 (17).

South Africa Bowling

Marco Jansen has given 6 runs in 3.1 overs.

Wiaan Mulder has given 6 runs in 3 overs.

How SA Collapsed

South Africa started well.

Markram and Rickelton scored quickly.

Bumrah broke the stand.

He took five wickets.

Kuldeep took two wickets.

Siraj took two wickets.

Axar took one wicket.

Match Details

1st Test, Freedom Trophy 2025.

Day 1, Post-Tea Session.

Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

India are off to a steady start.

Tags

India vs South Africa 1st TestIND vs SA scoreIndia 14/0South Africa 159 all outJasprit Bumrah five wicketsEden Gardens TestFreedom Trophy 2025Day 1 cricket updates

Crime

More

More Update

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

Europe faces choice between silence and accountability on Pakistan's digital repression: Report

Europe faces choice between silence and accountability on Pakistans digital repression: Report

National News

More
Share it
X