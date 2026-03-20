India to host 2028 World Indoor Athletics C’ships

New Delhi: India will host the World Indoor Athletics Championships for the first time in 2028 in Bhubaneswar as the international body on Thursday awarded the hosting rights of the prestigious event to the country at its council meeting in Torun, Poland.

The decision was taken at the World Athletics Council meeting a day before the start of World Indoor Athletics Championships (March 20-22) in the Polish city.

“India has been awarded the World Indoor Athletics Championships for the year 2028,” World Athletics vice president Adille Sumariwalla told PTI from Poland. AFI had revealed its bid for the 2028 World Indoor Championships earlier this year. A two-member team from World Athletics had visited the state-of-the-art indoor facility at the Kalinga Stadium Complex in Bhubaneswar in January. Along with Sumariwalla, also a World Athletics Council member and a former Athletics Federation of India (AFI) president, officials of the Odisha government had travelled to the Polish city.

AFI president Bahadur Singh Sagoo said the development was an indication of the growing stature of Indian athletics in the international stage.

New Zealand had also earlier expressed interest to host the 2028 World Indoor Championships, a biennial showpiece for indoor events. “Since India was in the fray, we were not allowed inside when the decision to choose the host city was taken. Later World Athletics announced that India has been awarded the Championships,” technical committee chairman and former AFI secretary Ravinder Chaudhry said from Poland.

World Indoor Championships typically has 26 events -- 13 each for men and women -- to be competed across three days.