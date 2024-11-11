India to Skip ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan, PCB Considers 'Hybrid Model' for 2024

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Sunday that India has notified the International Cricket Council (ICC) of its decision not to travel to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy, set to take place in February and March of next year.

According to a statement from the PCB, they received an email from the ICC indicating that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has informed them about the team's refusal to visit Pakistan for the tournament.

A spokesperson for the PCB mentioned that this email has been shared with the Government of Pakistan for their advice and input. The PCB did not provide additional comments on the email but its chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, stated on Friday that they would reveal their stance once they receive formal communication from the ICC.

The BCCI had previously communicated to the ICC about India's situation, forcing the PCB to consider organizing the Champions Trophy using a 'Hybrid Model.' Naqvi expressed that this 'Hybrid Model' was not acceptable to Pakistan.

India had not been to Pakistan since 2008. They last participated in the Asia Cup under the captaincy of Mahendra Singh Dhoni in 2008.

Pakistan visited India for a limited-overs series in 2012-13, the T20 World Cup in 2016, and the T20I ODI World Cup last year.

Reports indicate that India will play all its matches in Dubai, including the significant India vs. Pakistan match, which will also take place in the UAE.

A source within the BCCI, speaking anonymously, shared that the ICC event means the BCCI's decision not to travel will require the ICC to update the host nation and finaliSe the tournament schedule. Typically, the schedule is announced 100 days before the event begins.

Dubai is seen as the best venue for India's matches due to its large stadium capacity and well-established infrastructure, particularly after hosting the Women’s T20 World Cup last month.

Last year, Asia Cup was hosted by Pakistan, but it also had to follow a 'Hybrid Model' after India declined to visit the country.