India U20 women football team play out 1-1 draw with Swedish club Enskede IK Dam

Lidingo (Sweden): The India U20 women’s team played a 1-1 draw against Swedish club Enskede IK Dam on Wednesday at the Bosan National Sports Centre.

Sibani Devi Nongmeikapam had put India in the lead in the 44th minute, before Enskede levelled matters in the 88th minute.

India U20s head coach Joakim Alexandersson made eight changes to the starting XI from their last match against Täby FK, which the Young Tigresses won 4-0. Earlier, the India U20s had lost to Hammarby IF (0-6).

They will play one more friendly match – against Karlbergs BK on February 28 – as part of their AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup in Thailand, later this year.

Earlier, the Indian U20 women’s team registered a 4-0 win over the senior squad of Swedish club Taby FK in a friendly match at the Boson National Sports Centre on Sunday. It was their first victory of their Sweden tour after suffering a defeat against Hammarby IF in the first encounter three days ago.

The team suffered a 0-6 defeat against the senior side of Swedish top-flight club Hammarby IF in a friendly match at the Hammarby Sports Ground in Stockholm on Thursday. It was their first friendly match of their Sweden tour. Hammarby, the former Swedish champions, scored in the 16th, 22nd, 53rd, 59th, 77th and 85th minutes.

India U20 women arrived in Sweden on February 5 and have been training at the Boson National Sports Centre in Lidingo, near Stockholm as part of their preparations for April's AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup in Thailand.

India will face Japan (April 2), Australia (April 5) and Chinese Taipei (April 8) in Group C of the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Thailand 2026.

India U20 Women: Monalisha Devi Moirangthem (GK), Nishima Kumari (Remi Thokchom 60’), Thoinbisana Chanu Toijam, Cindy Remruatpuii Colney, Shubhangi Singh, Pooja, Anju Chanu Kayenpaibam (Bhumika Devi Khumukcham 60’), Lhingdeikim, Sulanjana Raul, Sibani Devi Nongmeikapam (Neha 60’), Babita Kumari (Deepika Pal 46’, Shilji Shaji 88’).