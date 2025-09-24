  • Menu
India vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup Super 4: Match Preview, Stats, Key Players

Asia Cup 2025: India in Group A with Pakistan, Oman, UAE | Full Group Details
India face Bangladesh in the Asia Cup Super 4. India lead 16-1 in T20 head-to-head. Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill are in top form, while Bangladesh rely on Mustafizur Rahman and spinners to challenge.

India beat Pakistan and now play Bangladesh in the Asia Cup Super 4 on Wednesday.

India have won 16 of 17 T20 games against Bangladesh. The rivalry is still strong since the 2015 World Cup.

Abhishek Sharma is in great form with a strike rate over 200. Shubman Gill is also scoring fast. Tilak Varma is struggling against spin this year.

Bangladesh will depend on Mustafizur Rahman and their spinners to slow India. Their best chance is to bowl first and keep India under 160 runs.

India have stronger batting and bowling. They are the clear favorites to win.

