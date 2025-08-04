India vs England Final Test Match Story for Kids | Easy Cricket News in Simple English

India was playing a Test match against England. It was the last match of the series. England had already won 2 matches. India had won 1 match. India needed to win this match to make the series equal.

It was the fifth day of the match. England needed 25 more runs to win. But they had only 3 wickets left. The match was very close. Mohammed Siraj came to bowl. He bowled a short ball that moved a little. Jamie Smith tried to hit it but got a small edge.

The ball went to wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel. He dived to his right and took a great catch. Siraj was very happy. His teammates cheered. India got an important wicket. Now India had hope. The match became very exciting!