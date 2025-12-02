India vs South Africa 2nd ODI: India’s Predicted Playing XI for Raipur Match

Team India is ready for the second ODI against South Africa on Wednesday, 3 December, in Raipur. India is full of confidence after winning the first match and taking a 1–0 lead in the three-match series. Playing at home, India is the strong favourite. Rahul’s team wants to win again and seal the series. South Africa, on the other hand, is hoping to make a comeback.

Possible Changes in India’s Batting Line-Up

India may open with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma once again. Jaiswal is expected to get another chance even though he failed in the first ODI. Virat Kohli will bat at number three. Ruturaj Gaikwad will likely play at number four. The team may decide between Rishabh Pant or Tilak Varma, but Gaikwad is expected to keep his spot. Washington Sundar may be dropped.

Bowling Options and Team Decisions

India already has strong spinners in Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja. Because of this, fast-bowling all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy may replace Sundar. Nitish was injured earlier but is now fit. If Sundar stays in the team, Prasidh Krishna may be dropped, as he did not bowl well in the first ODI. KL Rahul will bat at number six, followed by Jadeja and Harshit Rana.

Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Nitish Kumar Reddy, KL Rahul (captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna