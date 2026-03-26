Indian archers claim two bronze, reach two finals

Indian archers bagged two bronze medals and also stormed into the finals of the men’s recurve and women’s compound team events on the second day of the Asia Cup World Ranking Tournament Stage 1, here on Wednesday.

The women’s compound team improved on its bronze from the previous edition by reaching the final. The trio of Chikitha Taniparthi, Raj Kaur and Tejal Salve edged past local favourites Kanyavee Maneesombatkul, Kanoknapus Kaewchomphu and Chaniddapa Thanaratpitinan 229-226 in a closely-fought semifinal to set up a summit clash against third-seeded Kazakhstan.

However, there was some disappointment in the men’s compound section, where India fielded one of their most experienced combinations. Despite topping the qualification round with Indian archers sweeping the top four spots, the team failed to defend its title and had to settle for a bronze.

The trio of Rajat Chauhan, Rishabh Yadav and Uday Kamboj squandered a strong five-point lead to lose 233-234 to Vietnam in the semifinals.

India began with a perfect opening end but faltered in the second, managing 57 while Vietnam’s Cong Duc Dang, Ngoc Tu Pham and Xuan Huong Tran shot a perfect 60 to cut the deficit.